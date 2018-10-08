How many millions does it take to run a major supermarket chain like Coles? Quite a few if you are Steve Cain and it is your second go of the top job in 14 years.
The documentation for Coles' spin-off from Wesfarmers reveals that the new CEO, Steve Cain, will be paid a $3.9 million "signing on bonus” in addition to his base salary of $2.1 million and up to $3.5 million in other bonuses -- in recognition of payments he lost when he jumped ship from smaller rival, Metcash, earlier this year.
