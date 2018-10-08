We know how much Steve Cain will rack up in the next year, but what of the influential UK adviser Archie Norman who remains on the books?

How many millions does it take to run a major supermarket chain like Coles? Quite a few if you are Steve Cain and it is your second go of the top job in 14 years.

The documentation for Coles' spin-off from Wesfarmers reveals that the new CEO, Steve Cain, will be paid a $3.9 million "signing on bonus” in addition to his base salary of $2.1 million and up to $3.5 million in other bonuses -- in recognition of payments he lost when he jumped ship from smaller rival, Metcash, earlier this year.