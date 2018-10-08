Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby, who found global fame after her Netflix special Nanette.
Last week the European Parliament approved a local content quota on streaming video services including industry giant Netflix. Under the European agreement, online-only streaming services will be required to produce content in the markets it's available in, and have local content available in their libraries.
