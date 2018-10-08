Debate around the the proposed Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation seems endless, but does its intended curriculum even hold water?

The debate around the Ramsay Centre's proposed degrees in Western civilisation continues to divide, with academics at the University of Sydney now considering a boycott over its proposed introduction.

But despite hysteria across the political spectrum, surprisingly little attention has been paid to the Ramsay Centre’s curriculum itself. A brief look at an indicative curriculum posted on the centre’s website in June puts the debate in perspective.