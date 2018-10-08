News Corp's shift away from purely relationship-driven politics towards right-wing populism came slowly, but the ingredients were always there.

Over the past month, Australia has lost a prime minister and the ABC has lost its chair and managing director. You don’t have to be a conspiracy theorist to know that one media organisation — led by one media mogul — was instrumental in fuelling and encouraging that turmoil. Today we continue a series looking at the shadow of fear that hovers permanently over Australian democracy.

The debate over the role News Corp played in the Turnbull (and perhaps Guthrie) removal too often looks at News Corp through 20th century eyes. But today’s News Corp is not the original company of a younger Rupert Murdoch, with its laser focus on using political relationships to build the organisation.