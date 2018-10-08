Alan Jones' Opera House meltdown has shone a light on the systemic power of the horse abuse industry in NSW, which commands an array of influential people to deliver its agenda.

The focus of the Sydney Opera House furore has, understandably, been on the power wielded by far-right radio broadcaster Alan Jones -- especially given the timing, only a few weeks after his role in encouraging Liberal MPs to turn on then-prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Jones, who badgered and threatened Sydney Opera House CEO Louise Herron on Friday seems to have some sort of deep-seated problem with women in positions of authority. Recall, for example, his extraordinary abuse of Julia Gillard when she was prime minister. Jones' own direct financial interests in the horse abuse industry are speculated to have lent greater urgency to his rant.