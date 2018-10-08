The Block's audiences have dropped significantly since a year ago, and they're not the only ones.

History is mostly ignored in TV, especially if it shows the network or its programs in a poor light. Take yesterday and the performances of The Block for Nine -- it topped the most watched lists last night and gave the network an easy win -- and The Bathurst 1,000, which dominated the day up to just after 5pm for Ten.

But the unacknowledged news from Nine and Ten is that, compared to a year ago, audiences for both were lower, with those of The Block off by a massive 710,000 -- from 2.28 million down to 1.57 million. Just going off this massive fall, the audience is quite cool to the 2018 program and its dynamics. Still, a win is a win, and Nine, helped by 60 Minutes (1.01 million) dominated primetime.