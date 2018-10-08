The new line from the business lobby is that our economic growth is "just luck". In fact the refusal of politicians to obey their demands has been crucial to that "luck".

Business Council CEO Jennifer Westacott and Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry CEO James Pearson.

Behold the new economic narrative from the business lobby: Australia's economic success, despite refusal to adhere to its demands, is just luck. Or, in the words of Business Council head Jennifer Westacott: our economic growth “is not being driven by the one thing we can control, which is productivity, but is being driven by luck. You can’t bank luck". James Pearson of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry endorsed Westacott's critique in The Australian, warning about the lack of industrial relations reform.