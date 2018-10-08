Racing NSW and the rest of the gambling lobby have long called the shots in NSW because they give the government so much money.

In 2012, lawyer Geoff Watson likened disgraced NSW politician Eddie Obeid and his ilk to the infamous Rum Corps, a group of soldiers in the early colony who ran the liquor trade and used it to buy power. This “whatever it takes” attitude has been revealed by the corruption watchdog, the Independent Commission Against Corruption, to be endemic to both sides of politics in NSW, where it has long been said that we get the “finest politicians money can buy”.

The current dispute between the state government and the Sydney Opera House over the outrageous edict to advertise the Everest horse race on its sails is peak NSW. Here, the gambling lobby, which pours millions of dollars into the state's coffers every year, is simply looking for a return on its money.