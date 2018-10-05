Chin Leong Tan, a former property lawyer and multicultural sector leader, is a departure from his outspoken predecessor, and seems reluctant to take a stand on racism.

After a three month vacancy, the government has appointed a new Race Discrimination Commissioner. Chin Leong Tan, a former Melbourne-based commercial property lawyer and multicultural leader of Malaysian-Chinese origin, will commence the role next week. Tan will replace Tim Soutphommasane, whose tenure, which ended in June, frequently saw him at loggerheads with Coalition and conservative pundits.

Career thus far

Throughout his career, Tan generally kept a low profile. Unlike his predecessor Soutphommasane, who was outspoken on social media, Tan has no Twitter account. His LinkedIn profile is incomplete, and very little was known about him outside the multicultural sector until this morning.