Rupert Murdoch may have changed the game in how newspapers affect political process, but he was following a family precedent.

Over the past month, Australia has lost a prime minister and the ABC has lost its chair and managing director. You don't have to be a conspiracy theorist to know that one media organisation -- led by one media mogul -- was instrumental in fuelling and encouraging that turmoil. Today we begin a series looking at the shadow of fear that hovers permanently over Australian democracy.

Whenever we look for the usual suspects in any Australian political killing, the Murdochs are usually top of the list. From father to son, it’s been that way since Sir Keith Murdoch took aim at General John Monash 100 years ago.