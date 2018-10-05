As Labor introduces the concept of CEO pay ratios to Australia, it's worth keeping an eye on the News Corp papers.

The idea of the mandatory disclosure of a CEO pay ratio for every listed Australian company is just starting to emerge on the Australian political and corporate scene, as the ALP pushes a requirement for all listed Australian companies to reveal how much the CEO is paid compared to the average wage of the company’s median employee.

This is an American idea that started after January 2017 and is now a commonplace disclosure in the proxy statement for annual meetings (similar to the notices used to list the issues for company annual meetings in Australia).