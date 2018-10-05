Audiences may have been unhappy with Ten's finale of The Bachelor, but they watched in droves.

Last night, Australians (well, more than 1.6 million of them) got dumped by the Honey Badger. The Bachelor got real and told us that life and love don't always end in a bed of roses.

The finale averaged 1.35 million, and the big reveal (well, non-reveal) scored 1.67 million. So there was a solid turn on for the climax of 323,000 viewers -- most of whom would have howled in frustration when they realised there was no honey for the badger.