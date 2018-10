The world's most notoriously volatile cyrptocurrency is currently trading without volatility, but there's more to it than you may think.

Bitcoin just spent a month doing something quite unprecedented: trading without volatility. After pinging up and down by 30% or more each week for over a year, it spent the month since September 6 quietly trading at around US$6500. Never more than $6100, never less than $6800. Bitcoin’s long fall from US$20,000 seems to have arrested itself at US$6000.