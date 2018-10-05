If there's anything we should take from the baking royal commission, it's that lists of the powerful shed little light on how power is really wielded, and even distract from focusing on the systems that channel corporate power.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia chair Catherine Livingstone. Image credit: Lukas Coch/AAP.

CommBank chair Catherine Livingstone

Despite appearances, we don't talk much about power in Australia. We talk around it, we mythologise it, we hype it, but we rarely analyse it. Power in Australia, as in most countries, is wielded out of sight, and the powerful prefer to keep it that way. But that's not because the powerful operate as a cabal, or a small number of individuals wield disproportionate control; to analyse power as the operations of individuals is to miss the point, and in a way that serves the powerful. Power operates systemically, and unless it's analysed that way, we can't properly understand it.