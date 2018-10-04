We women face our hygiene in liberated splendour
Our mothers had not foreseen such victory to a gender!
Tampon tax ‘victory’ aside, only rich people should be paying GST
The stubborn feminist or even the mildly stubborn fan of greater wealth equality knows that the GST should only be paid by those who drive their children to the finest schools in the finest cars.
