The cancellation comes down to a scandal involving sexual assault, financial misconduct and one of the world’s most exalted cultural institutions.

Jean-Claude Arnault arrives for his court appearance in Stockholm. (Image: Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via AP File).

As Nobel Prize winners are announced this week, there has been one notable exception. In May, the Swedish Academy, the exclusive and secretive body that awards the Nobel Prize for Literature, announced that it would not be naming a laureate in 2018. Instead, two winners will be announced in 2019.