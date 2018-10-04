The Weekly Times, one of the most widely read agricultural newspapers in the country, was already suffering internal strife when News Corp's cuts began.

Among the journalists with a combined 150 years' experience made redundant by News Corp in Victoria last month were four reporters at the troubled Weekly Times. The agricultural paper, produced out of News Corp's Herald and Weekly Times building in Melbourne, has been rocked in the past year by the departures of experienced and award-winning staff amid bullying allegations against former editor Natalee Ward.

Ward took a redundancy in July after less than a year in the job, following an externally-investigated bullying claim, and other complaints about her management style made to human resources. During Ward's tenure, those to leave included the grains editor, politics reporter, livestock editor, business reporter and editor, and machine and features editor.