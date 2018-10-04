Well, I don’t know about you, but what is going to happen on The Bachelor tonight? Did we see a separation last night before a climactic hook up could be confirmed tonight? Stunned like a mullet; breathless like a Honey Badger. 1.12 million viewers across the country were left perplexed by last night’s departure of the hot fave. Gogglebox will pale into insignificance tonight.
Oh, Nine won the night, with The Block again doing well with 1.28 million, but the Badger helped Ten remain very competitive in the demos. Seven was an onlooker and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell (870,000) was its usual larrikin self.
