Former Australian captain Steve Smith.
Another week, another Australian institution in chaos hiring new management.
New Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts wants to rebuild trust in the organisation. If the last year is anything to go by, he has his work cut out for him.
Former Australian captain Steve Smith.
Another week, another Australian institution in chaos hiring new management.
There has been shock at the revelations that Cricket Australia has fired a woman for her non-work-related tweets. What are her options?
Media Files: Tennis comes to Nine a year early
Nine has announced it's getting tennis a year early, set to broadcast the Australian Open in 2019. The channel reportedly paid $48.5 million to current rights holder Seven to get started earlier.
Media Files: ABC keeps cricket commentary
The ABC has retained radio broadcasting rights for the cricket, defying speculation that the rights were set to shift elsewhere.
The long-term pain in cricket’s anti-siphoning spin
Seven and Foxtel have pulled a fast one on cricket fans, ducking regulations to lock two thirds of international cricket matches on a subscription service. Will will it be enough to save Foxtel's sinking subscriber base?
Is this $1 billion cricket deal all it’s cracked up to be?
After four decades, Nine has lost the broadcast rights to the cricket. But the deal might not be total cause for celebration for new rights holders Foxtel and Seven.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.