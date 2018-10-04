Crikey readers discuss post-PM careers and the anti-encryption debate.

Yesterday, Crikey readers were quick to point out that while a post-prime ministerial career may be lucrative, rarely is it deserved. Meanwhile, as the encryption debate continues, Bernard Keane pointed out that whistleblowers and journalists will be the eventual targets of a malware-happy government. As readers noted, this shouldn’t be a surprise.

124C4U writes: The usual job opening comes from the various lobbyists’ parent organisations, in return for favours granted while in office. That seems to be falling out of fashion. I guess because the peasants are waking up to it and because if an increasing clamour for an anti-corruption body. Still, our ScoMo would be OK; he could pick up a job on TV advertising stuff like white goods, carpets, vitamins, used cars, or anything that requires talking fast and looking sincere while talking codswallop.

Applet writes: At least Abbott is not drawing the windfall ex-local members cash yet. He’s likely saved us quite a few bob. Any replacement is almost certainly going to be as useless as he is.

Zut alors writes: At least Keating uses wit and continues to provide erudite commentary and value in return for his parliamentary pension. Rudd chooses to take pot shots at Murdoch: therefore he’s performing a public service.

Klewso writes: I reckon there’s something deeply troubling about a government that is so immature and insecure that it can’t take criticism but will go to extremes to shut down criticism and dissent.

AR writes: The gullible journos not only parroted the “paedophile/terrorists” drivel but then shut up when promised that such laws would apply to them. Didn’t take long for them to be disabused of that comforting lie. For all this huff and puff, why does anyone believe that spooks or cops adhere to such pettifogging restrictions? That sort of thing is just for the little people.

