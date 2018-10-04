Good morning, early birds. The architect of the Paris climate agreement warns Australia is going against "consensus in the scientific community". Plus, Richard Branson to join push for NSW and ACT drug decriminalisation. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

WE DIDN’T START THE FIRE

Key architect of the Paris climate agreement Laurence Tubiana has slammed the Coalition government’s inaction on carbon emissions as both going “against the science” and an economic and diplomatic risk for Australia.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the French diplomat and economist also rejected Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s belief that Australia will meet its 2030 goal “at a canter”, instead pointing to “the consensus in the scientific community” on carbon records and trajectories. With an upcoming IPCC report set to warn that Earth will exceeds it 1.5°C threshold by 2040 without drastic action, Tubiana is also calling for Australia and other countries to improve their 2030 pledges.

Elsewhere, Labor’s candidate for the Wentworth byelection Tim Murray has declared support for an emissions trading scheme, the Greens have unveiled plans for a publicly owned electricity grid to connect Renewable Energy Zones, and Liberal MP and chair of the backbench energy committee Craig Kelly has told Sydney members not to worry about global warming and that fossil fuels “protect us” from a dangerous climate.

DOWN ON THE FARM

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has called on Scott Morrison to implement an “agricultural visa” to fill an alleged shortage of farm workers through the upcoming summer months. The Australian ($) reports that the Nationals and Liberal parties are split on the proposed new visa class, with McCormack’s call for an increase in numbers of temporary foreign workers at odds with Liberal colleagues concerned the push would create pressure for Australian and Pacific Islanders workers.

On the Opposition’s side of industrial news, ACTU secretary Sally McManus will tonight call on Labor to back a radical new workplace relations package, to include revamped industry-wide bargaining powers, while the NSW division of the AMWU is threatening to pull support for Labor over the party’s acceptance of the Trans-Pacific Partnership ($).

LOVE IS THE DRUG

Virgin boss Richard Branson will this month help launch a church-led campaign to decriminilise illicit drugs in NSW and the ACT. According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the NSW and ACT synods of the Uniting Church will be joined by Branson and 60 other organisations including the Law Society of NSW, the NSW Bar Association, and the NSW branch of the Health Services Union, at an October 12 campaign launch.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Presidential Alert. THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed. US Federal Emergency Management Agency

Most people in the US received their first presidential alert this morning. Despite the many memes about Donald Trump‘s Twitter feed being forced onto everyone’s phones, the messages do not come directly from the president and are legally not allowed to be political in any way.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Indonesia tsunami: survivors queue to escape widespread destruction of Palu in Sulawesi

Malcolm Turnbull given a formal overseas travel entitlement not granted to other ex-PMs

LGAQ warns families could be dumped with cost of waste levy ($)

A Shorten Labor government would extend subsidised education to three-year-olds

Proposal to slash tradie licensing fees a pitch by NSW Government ($)

Scott Morrison’s GST shake-up could rip $5.5 billion from NSW warns Treasurer Dominic Perrottet ($)

Power interconnector between SA and NSW should open by 2021, bringing energy security and lowering prices ($)

Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for using evolution to develop new chemicals

Manus Island refugees and asylum seekers petition PNG chief justice over ‘unfair’ delay

Parliamentary library was pressured on My Health Record advice, emails reveal

US warns on China’s debt-trap diplomacy ($)

THE COMMENTARIAT

Remember the energy crisis? It’s coming back ($) — Jennifer Hewett (Australian Financial Review): “But none of it directly addresses the even greater illusion — that this will produce the reality of lower prices that can be convincingly spruiked in time for an election. The best the government can hope to achieve is to finally persuade enough voters that Labor’s promise of a much higher percentage of renewables will lead to higher prices and less reliability.”

It is greed that has led Australian banks to steal from dead people — Richard Denniss (The Guardian): “Greed is good. Or so said Michael Douglas’ character Gordon Gekko in the 1980s hit film Wall Street. Gekko went further, stating ‘Greed, in all of its forms; greed for life, for money, for love, knowledge has marked the upward surge of mankind’. But greed also leads Australian banks to steal from dead people.”

My best mate’s pain changed my mind about cannabis ($) — Jas Rawlinson (The Daily Telegraph): “For over 15 years I have watched her struggle daily with endometriosis, fibromyalgia, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) (I guess you could say she hit the jackpot in terms of agonisingly painful, incurable, debilitating illnesses), and I constantly ask myself: when will our governments finally provide easy and legal access to one thing that could dramatically improve the lives of the estimated 20% of Australians who suffer from chronic pain?”

