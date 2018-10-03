Seven makes a valiant effort but gets beaten at the post.

Seven won total people and the main channels as The Good Doctor (1.11 million nationally) returned to work its magic on Seven’s recent run of weak ratings. But Nine won the major demos, thanks to The Block (1.33 million nationally). The Good Doctor’s return was solid, but well under the more than 1.6 million for its debut 11 months ago. But Seven will get anything it can brag about. Ten’s Australian Survivor again did well on a Tuesday with 966,000 viewers nationally. In fact ten said it was Survivor’s biggest audience of the current series so far.

Looming flops were confirmed last night -- Nine’s True Story With Hamish And Andy (780,000 nationally). Its a long way from the million-plus when it started. And Seven’s 800 Words (762,000 nationally) didn't have enough to encourage Seven to have another chapter in 2019. In regional Australia, Seven’s 6pm News was tops with 537,000, then Today Tonight with 509,000, followed by The Good Doctor with 400,000, then Home and Away with 379,000 and The Block with 377,000.