Evidence was ignored in the case of a Queensland man seeking the lifting of an indefinite detention order.

Detaining individuals beyond their sentence is troubling enough in a democratic society but to botch the legal process when a person makes a bid for freedom is disturbing.

The decision by Queensland’s Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath to continue detaining a prisoner -- who will turn 80 in December this year -- was found wanting in a review of the decision by the Queensland Court of Appeal handed down last Friday.