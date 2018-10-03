Detaining individuals beyond their sentence is troubling enough in a democratic society but to botch the legal process when a person makes a bid for freedom is disturbing.
The decision by Queensland’s Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath to continue detaining a prisoner -- who will turn 80 in December this year -- was found wanting in a review of the decision by the Queensland Court of Appeal handed down last Friday.
