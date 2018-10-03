The government's war on encryption inevitably means whistleblowers, journalists, lawyers and opposition politicians will be targeted by security agencies, like they have with mass surveillance laws.

Privacy International chair Eve Salomon. Image credit: Steve Bowbrick/Flickr.

Privacy International isn't well known in Australia, but for nearly 30 years has been a forum for groups campaigning against surveillance and for privacy and data protection. At the start of this decade it became a charity, based in London, with funding from governments, NGOs and universities. It was one of the human rights and advocacy groups that took the UK government's surveillance laws to the European Court of Human Rights and successfully had parts of them struck down last month.

Last week, a UK court revealed documents showing Privacy International had been illegally spied on by MI5, the UK's domestic intelligence agency, its foreign intelligence service MI6 and GCHQ, its signals intelligence arm. They had used two surveillance programs, Bulk Communications Data and Bulk Personal Datasets, to spy on the group, according to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal. The group is challenging both programs in the tribunal. Conveniently, MI5 deleted the information it had gathered immediately before Privacy International was told about the spying.