Adam Giles, the former Northern Territory chief minister and Sky News host responsible for a matey interview with far-right nationalist Blair Cottrell, is returning to the network after two months off-air.
Giles' show, The Adam Giles Show, was put into recess in August after he hosted Cottrell as a guest without challenging his views and public comments that have included pro-Nazi statements.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.