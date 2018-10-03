The Cottrell controversy hasn't affected a comeback for the show, which is returning to the same format.

Adam Giles, the former Northern Territory chief minister and Sky News host responsible for a matey interview with far-right nationalist Blair Cottrell, is returning to the network after two months off-air.

Giles' show, The Adam Giles Show, was put into recess in August after he hosted Cottrell as a guest without challenging his views and public comments that have included pro-Nazi statements.