Amid all the hectoring and hype around the ABC, Four Corners delivers a standout report.

Now tell me which commercial TV network would devote 40 minutes or more to looking in depth at the impact of drought on a stressed part of rural Australia, as Four Corners did last night. Amid all the hectoring and hype around the ABC last week (including an unfortunate tweet from Four Corners’ EP, Sally Neighbour), Four Corners program on the Quirindi area of NSW last night again confirmed (as it has with banks, aged care operators etc) why it is head and shoulders above the commercial pretenders. 687,000 national viewers last night for one of the program’s better reports this year.

Yes, the confected competition on Nine’s The Block did well with more than 1.6 million viewers last night (a Monday night peak this season and Nine won the night), but all that spending on a bunch of Melbourne apartments could have been more usefully donated to small towns in regional Australia doing it tough and needing a bit of spruce up, such as the Quirindi CWA.