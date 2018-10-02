The calamities facing Tony Abbott, advance Australia unfair, and David Feeney finds a home.

Tony Abbott apparently not welcome anywhere, the truly amazing number of boxes to tick before you can play the national anthem, and a hardstyle remix for New South Wales' premier. From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours …

Man Abbott town. Just as John Farnham was fond of endless "farewell" tours, former prime minister Tony Abbott, now that he's achieved his life's ambition of making the Liberals unelectable, has been on more of a "please retire" tour. After his apparent ducking of a teenager's question on climate change, there was that unpleasantness when he was booed out of the town of Borroloola by a group of elders, educators and parents -- a stinging rebuke to Abbott's cynical, politically expedient appointment to the role of special envoy for Indigenous Affairs. Then there was the "miserable ghost" jibe from Malcolm Turnbull. We also hear from tipsters in his electorate that his new federal electorate conference chair, the "pokies king" Roger Corbett, was the target of campaigners. The campaigners urged members of the Warringah Liberal Party FEC "to support an alternative candidate who is prepared to get behind long overdue gambling industry reforms".