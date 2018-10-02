We still don't know exactly what is in Ruddock's review into "religious freedom", but we should be mighty worried about it.

On my trip into Indianapolis from the airport, my driver sussed me out: "you’re either here for religious freedom or the death of manufacturing”. I laughed and said while I’m interested in both, I was there on a non-partisan tour to understand how the religious freedom issue came about and the response.

Indiana is the Bethlehem of religious freedom. In 2015, then-governor Mike Pence advocated for and signed into law legislation that allowed individuals and businesses to use their religious beliefs to deny service to, primarily, LGBTIQ people -- but also religious and racial minorities.