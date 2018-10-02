Scott Morrison religious freedom

On my trip into Indianapolis from the airport, my driver sussed me out: "you’re either here for religious freedom or the death of manufacturing”. I laughed and said while I’m interested in both, I was there on a non-partisan tour to understand how the religious freedom issue came about and the response. 

Indiana is the Bethlehem of religious freedom. In 2015, then-governor Mike Pence advocated for and signed into law legislation that allowed individuals and businesses to use their religious beliefs to deny service to, primarily, LGBTIQ people -- but also religious and racial minorities.