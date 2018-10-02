If the last few days are anything to go by, the ABC's acting chair, Kirstin Ferguson, may find herself the subject of one of The Australian's infamous Holy Wars.

The Australian has, predictably, been comprehensive in its coverage of turmoil at the ABC over the past week. The ABC is one of the Oz's all-time favourite subjects, and it has had at least one front-page story or pointer every day about the public broadcaster since Michelle Guthrie was sacked as managing director last week.

Among the coverage, there are rumblings of another of the national broadsheet's infamous Holy Wars -- the vicious and personal campaigns it runs against individuals it sees as its enemies. The target this time is the acting chair Kirstin Ferguson.