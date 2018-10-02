Australians are ripe for targeting in the war on encryption because we have no human rights or privacy protections and no effective oversight of security agencies.

Australia will be a testing ground for the "Five Eyes" powers attacks on encryption due to our lack of privacy protections and national security oversight mechanisms.

A bill to implement the Coalition's attacks on encryption was introduced into parliament during its last sitting week, after a risible ten day "consideration" of thousands of submissions the government invited on its proposals, which revolve around forcing tech companies to help install malware on devices or find other ways of "cooperating" with security agencies. The bill has gone to Parliament's intelligence and security committee for review.