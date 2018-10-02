Former members of the ABC and SBS board nomination panel have shown why the whole process now has no credibility.

The ABC and SBS Board Appointments Nomination Panel may never recover its credibility after an extraordinary attack by former member Janet Albrechtsen on the newly appointed acting chair of the ABC board, Kirstin Ferguson.

Albrechtsen's column-length spray at Ferguson seems equal parts ideological fury, a pre-emptive warning, and schoolyard gang jealousy that Kirstin didn't want to be her friend anymore. But beyond that, Albrechtsen's column may deeply concern potential board nominees about how they may be publicly portrayed later.