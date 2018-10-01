The rise of future-focused, loss-making, aggressively-expanding tech companies is an accident of this particular juncture in history. It may be ending.

Terrible news: They’ve ruined the Elon Musk experience for all of us.

The Tesla CEO has settled his fraud case and as part of the settlement he can no longer use Twitter unsupervised. This is sweet relief for anyone who owns stock in the electric car maker, but a disaster for onlookers who are frequently agape, watching the antics of a CEO completely unlike the rest.