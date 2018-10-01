Company directors said the bonus was justified as the men were “critical to the completion” of the Disney deal.

The Murdoch men -- Rupert, Lachlan and James -- more than doubled their take from 21st Century Fox in 2017-18, with their collective remuneration surging from US$70.2 million or just over AU$97 million, to US$150.2 million, or nearly AU$208 million. Adding in the much smaller, but still satisfactory payout from News Corp, and the amount is close to US$156 million.

Rupert Murdoch’s total pay jumped to US$49.2 million in the 2017-18 as executive co-chairman, compared with US$29.3 million in 2016-17.