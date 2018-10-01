Nine won the night with the NRL grand final, but it was still the worst figure of the past decade.

Nine’s night with the NRL grand final -- 3.3 million (2.12 million in the metros and 911,000 in the regions). A solid audience but the lowest for a decade, as was the AFL grand final which had the bragging rights after being watched by 3.37 million nationally on Saturday (2.60 million in the metros and 777,000 in the regions).

In the morning, Insiders averaged another solid 559,000 viewers across the country. In regional markets, the NRL grand final won the night with 911,000 people, followed by the grand final entertainment with 508,000, Seven News with 473,000, 468,000 for the NRL grand final presentation, and 441,000 for Nine News in fifth spot.