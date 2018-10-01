For the most part a brisk and entertaining read, Hoodwinked eventually falls apart.

You don't even need to read the full title. You need only glance at the cover to glean Kerry-Anne Walsh's idea of Pauline Hanson. She hovers at the base of the book cover, like a malign cloud approaching from the horizon. Her face is desaturated and the contrast is turned way up, rendering her skin more chilly and porcelain than normal and her hair crimson and copper like drying blood.

And you only need to recall, for one example, the empty, hateful provocations of our very own Senator Fraser "Oswald Mosley" Anning to remember just how many of the worst elements -- be it people, rhetoric or ideas -- of modern Australian politics can be traced directly or indirectly to her influence. This is the focus of Hoodwinked, which primarily covers the rise and fall and rise of Hanson from 1996 to 2016.