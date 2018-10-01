Both games had every reason to be blockbusters, but they rated worse than we've seen in recent memory. Are networks overpaying for the telecasting rights?

Sydney Roosters, after winning the 2018 NRL Grand Final (Image: AAP/Dean Lewins)

Grand final TV audiences for the AFL and NRL over the weekend dropped to their lowest in a decade. Judging by the continuing decline in both grand final audiences since 2008, it's now clear that Seven, Nine and Fox Sports/Foxtel have overpaid for their telecasting rights.

The national AFL audience averaged 3.38 million, against 3.03 million last night in the NRL. The metro audience for the AFL was 2.6 million, against 2.12 million for the NRL, which had the higher regional audience -- 911,000 against 777,000.