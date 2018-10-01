Grand final TV audiences for the AFL and NRL over the weekend dropped to their lowest in a decade. Judging by the continuing decline in both grand final audiences since 2008, it's now clear that Seven, Nine and Fox Sports/Foxtel have overpaid for their telecasting rights.
The national AFL audience averaged 3.38 million, against 3.03 million last night in the NRL. The metro audience for the AFL was 2.6 million, against 2.12 million for the NRL, which had the higher regional audience -- 911,000 against 777,000.
