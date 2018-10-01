The Liberals continue to tax and spend at higher levels than Labor, but even when they abandon their own fiscal rules, the response is decidedly muted.

The federal Liberals have long been the big spenders and big taxers of Australian politics. The Abbott government proved the worst of all -- inheriting a tax:GDP ratio from Labor of just over 21%, Abbott increased tax to 21.8%; inheriting a payments:GDP ratio of less than 24%, he pumped that up to over 26% before his own party dumped him. Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison lived up to the big-taxing traditions, with tax this year set to surge to over 23% of GDP. They have, however, managed to get payments back down to 24.6% at the end of 2017-18. That's still higher than Labor, but much better than Tony Abbott.

That effort, however, seems about to be tossed aside as a government desperate to make up ground lost in its leadership mayhem seeks to buy votes.