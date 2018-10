Lucas was at first temporarily suspended, which was then made permanent because her account had posted threatening or violent content.

Comedian and (formerly) prolific tweeter Becky Lucas has been banned from Twitter over an #auspol joke about beheading Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Last week, Lucas joked online that she would like to "chop off" Morrison's head -- a phrase she often uses as a joke with her friends, she told Fairfax over the weekend.