With last week’s spectacular departure of Justin Milne and Michelle Guthrie, the previously unknown ABC board is now the all-but exclusive creation of one man -- the Institute of Public Affairs-aligned Senator Mitch Fifield.
The entire board has turned over since he became minister in 2015, giving his appointees the numbers on the board until after the 2022 federal election.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.