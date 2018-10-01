As long as Mitch Fifield has his job, and the current board is appointed by him, there will be a clear view to minimise the ABC.

With last week’s spectacular departure of Justin Milne and Michelle Guthrie, the previously unknown ABC board is now the all-but exclusive creation of one man -- the Institute of Public Affairs-aligned Senator Mitch Fifield.

The entire board has turned over since he became minister in 2015, giving his appointees the numbers on the board until after the 2022 federal election.