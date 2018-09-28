Will they be opportunistic? Of course. Will they also be cringe-worthy? Almost certainly.

Australian politicians love nothing better than a bit of stage-managed sporting fandom. In honour of the AFL and NRL grand finals weekend, Crikey has put together a brief collection of politicians’ dalliances with sport, from the disingenuous and opportunistic, to the downright cringe-worthy.

Scott Morrison backs Perth

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is, of course, a true blue Cronulla Sharks fan. But when it comes to the AFL, his loyalties are a little more questionable. Ahead of this week’s AFL Grand Final, the PM announced he was backing ‘Perth’. We’ll give ScoMo the benefit of the doubt and assume he means the West Coast Eagles. But just weeks ago, Morrison appeared alongside Liberal MP Tim Wilson in a Melbourne Demons scarf. A series of tweets from back in 2009 show Morrison professing a love for the Western Bulldogs. As someone from north of the Barassi Line, Morrison’s indifference towards the AFL can probably be excused. His constant bandwagon jumping, less so. Just pick a bloody team!