Depoliticising the governance of the ABC is more difficult than it appears.

Justin Milne and Michelle Guthrie.

The entirely appropriate focus on the ABC board, and the process for appointing it, risks confusing multiple governance issues.

Currently there is, notionally, an arm's-length process for deciding ABC board appointments, first established by Labor under Kevin Rudd, with a government-appointed panel that vets applicants for board positions, presents a list of potential appointees to the government, which then selects one. The selection criteria for board positions are made by regulation.