The entirely appropriate focus on the ABC board, and the process for appointing it, risks confusing multiple governance issues.
Currently there is, notionally, an arm's-length process for deciding ABC board appointments, first established by Labor under Kevin Rudd, with a government-appointed panel that vets applicants for board positions, presents a list of potential appointees to the government, which then selects one. The selection criteria for board positions are made by regulation.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.