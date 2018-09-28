Former ABC chair Donald McDonald made a significant point on Thursday about his time at Ultimo, though he otherwise declined to comment on Justin Milne's extraordinary attempts to have ABC journalists sacked. Speaking to ABC Sydney, he said:

Ministers were on occasion unhappy about some report some coverage, they were always prepared to put their complaints in writing and they were addressed in a thorough way... On the day my appointment was confirmed, John Howard said to me 'I will never speak to you about the ABC, I will never raise the ABC as an issue with you, if you want to talk to me about the ABC contact my office, make an appointment and come and we’ll formally meet and discuss it.' Which we did 3 or 4 times over funding issues. But never did he speak to me about a program either happily or unhappily.