The Bachelor dominated in the metros and left both the AFL and NRL shows behind.

It was Seven’s night as The Bachelor consumed the AFL and NRL footy shows. The battle of the two AFL shows ended with a small win in Melbourne to Eddie McGuire’s effort over Seven’s The Front Bar, but The Bachelor, with 1.12 million national viewers, dominated in the metros and put Nine into third place in the main channels (where viewing and ad spending is concentrated) behind Ten in second place. Seven won total people and the main channels, while Ten dominated the demos. Nine’s NRL Footy show saw its audience slide on a year ago, so not the best of nights all round for Nine.

In breakfast Sunrise thrashed the Today show on Nine by 177,000 viewers nationally, 488,000 to 311,000. Sunrise’s metro audience -- 305,000 -- was one of the few times this year it's managed to top 300,000. That was 94,000 ahead of Today’s 211,000. More pressure on Nine and Karl Stefanovic, even though he will be back in 2019.