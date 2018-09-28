Kenneth Hayne issued a ferocious interim report from the financial services royal commission on Friday afternoon, targeting Australia's biggest financial institutions and the two key regulators, ASIC and APRA. Here are the highlights.
Consumer lending
Hayne finds the banks "had done, and were doing, as little as they thought they have needed to do to meet their legal obligations... there had been occasions when profit has been allowed to trump compliance with the law, and many more occasions where profit trumped doing the right thing by customers." A key issue here was not merely the inappropriate lending practices of the banks but a general confusion as to whose interests intermediaries such as mortgage brokers were acting.
