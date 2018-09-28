Given what could modestly be described as trying circumstances, Dr Christine Blasey Ford strikes a remarkably bright, albeit nervous, presence. "I think I may need some caffeine after this," she tells the Senate Judiciary Committee, before reading a prepared statement detailing her sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
"I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified," she says, admitting she doesn't recall every detail.
