Overnight, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faced an explosive Senate hearing to address allegations of sexual assault and misconduct made against him. If you haven't been keeping up with the unfolding controversy and why it's important, here's everything you need to know:
What's the background context?
Over the past month, several allegations of sexual assault have been made against Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump's nominee to the US Supreme Court. Perhaps most notable, Dr Christine Blasey Ford claimed that during a house party in 1982, a 17-year-old Kavanaugh had attempted to rape her. Ford was 15 at the time.
