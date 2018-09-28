Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had a meltdown in a Senate hearing this morning. Here's the full context, in case you haven't been keeping up to date.

Overnight, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh faced an explosive Senate hearing to address allegations of sexual assault and misconduct made against him. If you haven't been keeping up with the unfolding controversy and why it's important, here's everything you need to know:

What's the background context?