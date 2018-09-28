The AFL Footy Show Sam Newman

Last night’s Battle of the Footy Shows was fought on three fronts. In Melbourne, it was between Nine’s AFL Footy Show and Seven’s The Front Bar; nationally, it was between the same two programs; and in Brisbane, Queensland, NSW and Sydney, it was between the NRL Footy Show and The Bachelor on Ten.

So who came out on top? It was a win in Melbourne for Nine and Eddie, and a small loss nationally. The NRL program, however, suffered a nasty loss in viewers -- even though the popular Sydney Roosters are in the final this week alongside last year's premiers Melbourne Storm. Seven won the NRL markets in Sydney and Brisbane, while Nine was a narrow winner in Melbourne, but lost the other metro AFL markets in Adelaide and Perth to Seven. Was the win a tribute to the departing dinosaur, Sam Newman?