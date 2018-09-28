Eddie McGuire has snagged a win over The Front Bar, amid ongoing speculation around whether the show will continue. Was this a surge of support, or a final farewell?

Last night’s Battle of the Footy Shows was fought on three fronts. In Melbourne, it was between Nine’s AFL Footy Show and Seven’s The Front Bar; nationally, it was between the same two programs; and in Brisbane, Queensland, NSW and Sydney, it was between the NRL Footy Show and The Bachelor on Ten.

So who came out on top? It was a win in Melbourne for Nine and Eddie, and a small loss nationally. The NRL program, however, suffered a nasty loss in viewers -- even though the popular Sydney Roosters are in the final this week alongside last year's premiers Melbourne Storm. Seven won the NRL markets in Sydney and Brisbane, while Nine was a narrow winner in Melbourne, but lost the other metro AFL markets in Adelaide and Perth to Seven. Was the win a tribute to the departing dinosaur, Sam Newman?