The revelations about ABC chair Justin Milne since Wednesday morning have painted a stark picture of his approach to the job.

It's hard to believe that former ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie was fired just a couple of days ago. Since then, much of the spotlight has shifted to ABC chair Justin Milne. And, if you're feeling overwhelmed by the revelations that have come to light, that's entirely understandable.

“We had an MD who wanted to be chair and a chair who wanted to be MD,” one journalist told the Guardian. Recapping what we've learnt since Wednesday morning paints a picture of just what kind of manager Milne was trying to be.