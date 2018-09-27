News outlets are increasingly using artificial intelligence to produce entire stories from complete data sets. But robots aren't quite up to writing front-page stories yet.

If you read financial updates from wire service Associated Press, real estate updates online in Sweden, or hyperlocal data-based reports in regional parts of the UK, there's a good chance you've been reading words written not by a human journalist, but by a robot. Or, to be precise: articles pulled from databases of information and using artificial intelligence.

Around the world, news organisations have been experimenting with technology to discover new ways to find new stories, make reporting easier and free up much-needed resources as newsrooms contract.