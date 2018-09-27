Scott Morrison has restarted two culture wars on Indigenous issues. The project of shoring up the Liberal Party base thus continues.

Scott Morrison is big on love, he says. "You love all Australians if you love Australia," he said in a bizarre speech earlier this month. And on unity. He's keen to unite Australians, or, as his puts it with his odd tendency for redundancy, "we can work together to bring and keep Australians together."

Indeed, "bring Australians together" is a key phrase that Morrison has deliberately and regularly used since he became prime minister. It must resonate well in focus groups.